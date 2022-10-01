Children among 18 injured in blast at Spanish science fest.

The accident occurred Friday evening during the demonstration of an experiment in the House of Culture in the Catalan city of Girona, about 100 kilometres north-east of Barcelona, media reported on Saturday, citing the authorities and hospital spokespersons, according to German Press Agency, dpa.

During a demonstration at the festival organized by the University of Girona (UdG), a container of liquid nitrogen exploded in front of an audience of 200 to 300 people, mostly families, they said. Those affected did not suffer burns. However, most of them were injured by parts of the exploded metal canister.

A 5-year-old girl suffered the worst injuries. She is now being treated in hospital in Girona, along with four other seriously injured people - two other children aged 10 and 12, a 47-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man.

The remaining 13 injured people were released from hospital between Friday evening and Saturday, the reports said.

MNA/PR