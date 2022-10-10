  1. World
  2. Europe
Oct 10, 2022, 8:38 AM

Three killed, one injured in building explosion in Istanbul

Three killed, one injured in building explosion in Istanbul

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Turkish media reported on Sunday that three people were killed and one was injured in an explosion that took place in a residential building in Istanbul.

Sources said the blast which went off in a residential building in the Kadikoy district was caused by a gas leak inside one of the building's apartments. 

Fire brigades and emergency services were quick to respond and managed to contain the fire at the scene.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said in a tweet on Sunday that 3 people died as a result of the explosion.

"The explosion occurred on the last floor of the building and the fire spread to a neighboring building," he said.

He further added that one of the casualties was of foreign origin, but their nationality was not disclosed.

ZZ/PR

News Code 192266
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192266/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News