Jul 17, 2023, 4:20 PM

Azeri deputy PM:

International transit between Iran, Azerbaijan grow by 58%

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – International transit between Iran and Azerbaijan increased by 58%, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said on Monday.

Mustafayev made the remarks on the sidelines of the Joint Economic Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan in the border town of Astara in Gilan province.

Azerbaijan believes in the development of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and follows this political way, he said.

He stated that the volume of international transit in the north and south corridors has also increased by 69%, adding that in 2022, the volume of commercial exchanges between the two countries of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan grow by 30%.

