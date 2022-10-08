Iran supports peace on Azerbaijan-Armenia shared borders

Kazem Shafei, Director of International Affairs at the Iranian parliament made the remarks at a meeting with Armenia’s Ambassador to Tehran Arsen Avakian on Saturday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran supports all the efforts that are being made at various international levels in order to establish peace and tranquility on the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan," Sahfei said.

He pointed to the exchanges of visits between Iran and Armenia officials and their role in enhancing bilateral relations, stressing that "Continuous consultations between parliaments of two countries is an important factor in enhancing the level of relations." "Parliamentary visits can lead to the development of bilateral relations at different economic, cultural and political levels," he added.

The Armenian ambassador, for his part, attached great importance to his country's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as a powerful country in the region and said "Two countries can have good relations with each other in various fields, especially in the parliamentary area."

He considered exchanges of visits as an important factor in the development of bilateral relations and pointed out that Armenia is a parliamentary country and the more relations and meetings between the two countries, the higher the level of relations between the two countries will be.

Avakian also expressed his appreciation for the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially regarding respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of his country.

Bilateral issues were also discussed and the two sides attached bilateral cooperation as an important in the process of development and progress of the region.

