Iran calls for formation of Caspian Sea free economic zone

Mohammad Mokhber made the remarks in his speech at the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum on Thursday in Moscow.

In addition to proposing the formation of free economic zone among the Caspian Sea littoral states, Mokhber also made other suggestions to enhance cooperation among those neigboring states.

The first vice president emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with the foreign policy of the 13th government under President Ebrahim Raeiisi, seeks to expand comprehensive cooperation and interaction with neighboring countries, especially with the littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

"Given its geopolitical and geoeconomic location which links the Caspian Sea region with the southern warm waters of the Persian Gulf, the Oman Sea and the Indian Ocean, Iran is resolved to generate momentum in economic and commercial cooperation between the economic countries of the Caspian Sea region," Mokhber said.

He stated that "the Caspian Sea has provided a very suitable platform for the expansion of cooperation in various fields among littoral countries of this sea," stressing that "the use and benefiting of each other's economic capacities for the development, progress and well-being of the people of the region"

He proposed seven proposals to develop relations and enhance the level of cooperation among the Caspian Sea littoral states, including expanding banking and financial relations; strenghtening the North-South transit corridor, unifying customs duties; facilitating transit as well as formation of free economic zone.

