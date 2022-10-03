  1. Politics
Oct 3, 2022, 5:00 PM

S Korea Pres. approval rating drops after hot mic incident

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell for the first time in four weeks after his vulgar remarks against US officials were caught on a hot mic in New York

The drop could be attributable to the hot mic controversy and Yoon's accusation of media manipulation after he came under fire for using vulgar words in private remarks to aides caught on a hot mic during his trip to New York last month, according to Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter.

Though the recording of Yoon's remarks was not clear due to noise, many thought that he used foul language while talking about US Congress and US President Joe Biden.

Yoon's office rejected the claim, saying he was referring to South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly and did not mention US Congress or Biden.

