Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan against China

Asked in a television interview whether the American military would defend the self-governed island if China invaded, Biden said it would if there “was an unprecedented attack”.

Pressed to clarify further, Biden confirmed US personnel would come to the defence of Taiwan, unlike in Ukraine, which Washington has given material support and military equipment without committing American troops.

During a trip to Japan in May, Biden appeared to confirm that he would use force to defend Taiwan if it was attacked by China, describing the defence of the island as a “commitment we made”.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Biden reiterated the United States remained committed to a "One-China" policy in which Washington officially recognizes Beijing not Taipei, and said the United States was not encouraging Taiwanese independence.

"We are not moving, we are not encouraging their being independent ... that's their decision," he said.

Beijing denounced Biden’s latest comments.

“The US remarks seriously violate the one-China principle … and send a severely wrong signal to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence. China strongly deplores and rejects it and has made solemn complaints with the US side,” said Mao Ning, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

“We will do our utmost to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity, while we will not tolerate any activities aimed at splitting China and reserve the option to take all necessary measures.”

