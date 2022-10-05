South Korea, US fire missiles in response to North Korea test

The South Korean and United States (US) militaries fired a volley of missiles into the sea in response to North Korea firing a ballistic missile over Japan, Seoul said on Wednesday (Oct 5) as tension on the Korean Peninsula escalates.

South Korea and the United States staged a drill of their own in response, firing ground-to-ground missiles into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, Seoul's military said.

Both militaries fired two ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles into the water "to precisely strike a virtual target," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The drills "showed the ability and readiness to neutralize the origin of the provocation while maintaining a constant monitoring posture," it said in a statement.

The military also confirmed that a South Korean missile failed soon after it was launched and crashed, without causing any casualties.

On Tuesday, South Korean and US fighter jets had carried out a bombing drill at a target in the Yellow Sea.

KI/PR