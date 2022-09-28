N Korea launches ballistic missile toward S Korea's waters

The office of the Japanese Prime Minister also confirmed the launch, without providing any immediate details.

According to the maritime security service citing the Japanese Defense Ministry, the missile already fell.

In a separate report later, South Korean news agency Yonhap said, citing the national military, that North Korea fired "two short-range ballistic missiles from Pyongyang".

The launch comes in the wake of the Thursday visit to Seoul by US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently in Tokyo. North Korea has not immediately commented on the launch.

