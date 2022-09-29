Harris, S Korea president discuss regional issues

In this meeting, the President of South Korea emphasized the importance of freeing the Korean peninsula from nuclear weapons.

Describing the DPRK's nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches as provocative, the two sides discussed US' response to potential future provocations, including through trilateral cooperation with Japan, according to the White House's statement.

Harris landed in Seoul early on Thursday, just hours after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles.

