Harris, S Korea president discuss regional issues

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – US Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met and held talks in Seoul, discussing regional issues.

In this meeting, the President of South Korea emphasized the importance of freeing the Korean peninsula from nuclear weapons.

Describing the DPRK's nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches as provocative, the two sides discussed US' response to potential future provocations, including through trilateral cooperation with Japan, according to the White House's statement.

Harris landed in Seoul early on Thursday, just hours after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles.

