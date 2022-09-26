S. Korea, US begin combined naval exercise

For the exercise, the allies' Navies mobilized more than 20 vessels, including the carrier and key South Korean warships, such as the 7,600-ton Aegis destroyer Seoae Ryu Sung-ryong and the 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The nuclear-powered USS Annapolis submarine also took part, paving the way for the allies to conduct rare drills to detect and track the underwater warship.

Aside from maritime assets, the allies also deployed an assortment of aircraft, including F/A-18E Super Hornets, P-3, and P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft, F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, and AH-64E Apache helicopters.

The exercise involves various drills on anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare operations, tactical maneuvers, and other maritime combat operations.

RHM/PR