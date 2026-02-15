Araghchi departs for Switzerland for nuclear talks

The Foreign Minister left Tehran for Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday night at the head of a diplomatic delegation to conduct the second round of nuclear negotiations and some diplomatic consultations.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will also meet and hold talks with the Swiss Foreign Minister, the Omani Foreign Minister, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and some international officials residing in Switzerland.

Iran and the United States will hold a second round of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program next week, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

The head of the Iranian negotiating team, Foreign Minister Araghchi, said that the fist round of the talks held earlier in February in Muscat were a good start.

MNA