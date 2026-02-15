Costa Rica and Nigeria Iran’s potential March friendly rivals

According to speculation, the federation has been in negotiations with the football federations of Costa Rica and Nigeria to arrange two warm-up matches in March, Tehran Times reported.

This follows earlier announcements suggesting Iran would face European heavyweights Spain and Portugal in preparation fixtures.

There were also discussions with Senegal regarding a potential friendly, though no final agreement has been confirmed.

Iran have been drawn into Group G, where they will face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

