"Battlegroup Vostok continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Tsvetkovoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement, according to Sputnik.

Ukraine lost over 320 fighters killed or injured in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

This is in addition to more than 275 Ukrainian fighters eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, more than 180 by Battlegroup Sever, up to 160 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 130 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.

MNA