Iran’s agricultural exports hit $8 billion in 10 months: min.

Speaking on the sidelines of the joint meeting with the governor generals and directors of agricultural sector in the northern provinces of the country, held in Mazandaran province, he emphasized that $8 billion worth of agricultural products were exported from the country between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026.

The minister put the agricultural products exported from the country in past year (2024) at $5 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nouri-Ghejeljeh pointed to the trend of basic and agricultural products imported into the country, he stated that $16 billion worth of goods have been imported into the country in this period.

Presently, 85 percent of foodstuff (staples) of the country is produced inside the country but only 15 percent of these products is imported into the country, the minister highlighted.

MA/6749732