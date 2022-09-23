  1. Politics
President Raeisi remarks at UNGA voice of free nations: spox

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani says President Reaisi's remarks at the 2022 United Nations General Assembly were the voice of free nations.

"The speech of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly was the voice of justice and rights of free countries and nations," Kan'ani wrote in a tweet.

"Real violators of human rights do not have the moral competence to comment on human rights," he added.

President Ebrahim Raeisi of Iran delivered his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday during which he stressed Iran seeks justice in the world while emphasizing that its atomic program is totally peaceful.

