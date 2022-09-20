Reasonable way must be found to end crisis in Ukraine

Addressing the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that Turkey will continue its efforts to end the war with an agreement “based on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and independence.”

“Together, we need to find a reasonable, fair and viable diplomatic solution that will give both sides an honorable exit from the crisis,” he said, according to Anadolu news agency.

He called on the international community to “sincerely support” Turkey’s efforts for a lasting peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

“It is imperative that we structure the UN as an organization that can generate solutions for a fairer world order, and where common will is embodied on behalf of all humanity,” Erdogan said. ​​​​​​

He further said that the Istanbul deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports has been one of the UN’s greatest achievements in recent years.

