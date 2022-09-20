Removing hurdles on Iran access to blocked assets atop agenda

Speaking in his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday evening, South Korean Foreign Minister Jin emphasized that his ministry is making its utmost effort to unfreeze Iranian assets in South Korean banks.

While expressing satisfaction with the 60th year of establishment of political relations between Iran and South Korea, the two sides stressed that senior officials of the two countries are vehemently interested in expanding bilateral relations in all areas.

During the meeting, Iranian foreign minister invites his South Korean counterpart for paying an official visit to Tehran and expressed hope that the two countries would further witness considerable progress in the new administration under President Raeisi.

South Korean foreign minister, for his turn, pointed to the serious determination of his country to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized that removal of obstacles on Iran’s access to its financial resources in South Korean banks has been put atop agenda of his ministry.

It is hoped that South Korean companies would continue their activities in Iran with the removal of sanctions imposed against the country, Park Jin underlined.

He also expressed hope that regular visit of foreign ministers of the two countries would continue for deepening bilateral ties in all areas.

