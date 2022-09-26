Martyr Soleimani's family appreciates Raeisi's speech at UNGA

The family members of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani met with President Raeisi on Monday afternoon.

During the meeting, the family of Martyr Soleimani considered drawing the attention of the world public opinion to the school of Gen. Qassem Soleimani as one of the most important functions of the president's speech at the United Nations.

Iranian President in the meeting has sternly criticized the Western media for attempting to provide a distorted perception of realities of the world to their audience, saying every effort must be made to prevent this from happening.

He also criticized the enemies of the Islamic Republic for making attempts to distort realities through Western media outlets.

"Today, the hegemonic system, which relies on its media empire, is trying to change the definition of terrorism and pass itself as the hero of the fight against terrorism," Raeisi said.

The President said Martyr Soleimani has turned into one of the symbols of the Islamic Establishment, adding that's why the enemies bear grudges against him.

Raeisi went on to say that in numerous speeches and meetings he had during his recent visit to New York, he emphasized that European countries and the US are now trying to whitewash the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), which has the blood of more than 17,000 innocent Iranian people on its hands.

Raeisi said the US and Europe have removed the MKO from the list of terrorist groups and are even supporting them.

The meeting came after Raeisi's speech at the 77th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last Wednesday in which the President called for the prosecution of former US president Donald Trump, stressing that Iran will pursue the assassination of the country's top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

He noted how, thanks to General Soleimani's commandership, Iran managed to frustrate the plots that were aimed at manipulating the contours of the regional countries.

The assassination, directly ordered by Trump, occurred near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020. It also killed Soleimani’s companions, including the deputy commander of Iraq's anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Both Soleimani and al-Muhandis were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the ISIL terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

