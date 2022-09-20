Closing Iran's security cases imperative for stable agreement

In the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi emphasised that Iran is ready to reach a fair and stable agreement, and called the achievement of this agreement dependent on reassuring guarantees and the closing of Iran's safeguard cases, and said, "The level of cooperation and relations between Iran and France can be promoted, while Europe must show in practice that its policies are independent and not subject to the will and policy of the United States."

In this meeting, the President referred to the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the violation of its obligations, as well as the failure of the Europeans to fulfil their obligations in order for Iran to enjoy the economic benefits of the agreement, and added, "Despite the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the agreement and the resulting damages, the desire of the Republic Islamic of Iran to receive reassuring guarantees is a completely reasonable and logical demand."

Raeisi described Iran's open cases in the IAEA as a serious obstacle to reaching an agreement, and said, "The Agency's approach to issues should be technical and away from the pressures and suggestions of others, and we believe that without the closure of Iran's cases, it is not possible to reach an agreement."

Criticising the request for a resolution at the Board of Governors against Iran by three European countries at the same time as the nuclear negotiations were ongoing, Raeisi described these approaches unconstructive that cause the issues to become more complicated, and added, "The International Atomic Energy Agency, with its monitoring and inspections, has officially confirmed 15 times that Iran's activities are based on its commitments and far from deviation."

The President described the Agency's dual approach to the destructive nuclear activities of the Zionist Regime as a sign of politicisation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi called Iran's regional activities as peace-making and a factor in preventing the spread of terrorism to Europe, and said, "The fact that you are holding elections peacefully in France today is due to the efforts of the Islamic Republic in destroying terrorism in the region."

In this meeting, Macron made suggestions for the ongoing negotiations and said, "It is a fact that, while the Agency announced that Iran had fully fulfilled its obligations, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, and the European parties failed to fulfil their obligations regarding Iran's use of the economic benefits of the agreement."

The President of France described it necessary to continue the progress in the nuclear agreement and said, "Iran and the IAEA are able to solve the existing cases by working together, and we will not put political pressure on the IAEA in this regard."

By inviting the President of Iran to visit France, Macron added, "We can increase our cooperation on developing bilateral relations and economic and regional issues."

