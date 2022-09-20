Tatarstan pres. pays visit to Tehran for bilateral talks

In addition to visiting the factories of Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) and Mapna, Tatarstan's president will hold meetings with the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi-Amin and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in the Iranian city of Tabriz to discuss economic relations and attend an economic meeting between Iranian East Azarbaijan province and Tatarstan.

During this visit, Minnikhanov visited several tourist centers and an industrial unit in Tabriz city.

The ambassador of the Russian Federation to Tehran, the deputy prime minister and the minister of industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, and a group of managers of the commercial and manufacturing companies of Tatarstan republic are accompanying Minnikhanov on this trip.

RHM/IRN84892137