Tatarstan president arrives in Tabriz for economic talks

Upon his arrival in Tabriz in northwest Iran on Sunday, Rustam Minnikhanov was welcomed by the East Azarbaijan provincial governor and other provincial authorities.

An economic meeting between Iranian East Azarbaijan province and Tatarstan authorities will be held in Tabriz this afternoon with the participation of government officials and private sector activists from both sides.

A bilateral meeting with the Governor of East Azerbaijan and a specialized meeting on industry and agriculture are among the other programs of the President of Tatarstan during his trip to Tabriz.

Minnikhanov will also visit several tourist centers and an industrial unit in Tabriz city.

The ambassador of the Russian Federation to Tehran, the deputy prime minister and the minister of industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, and a group of managers of the commercial and manufacturing companies of Tatarstan republic are accompanying Minnikhanov on this trip.

