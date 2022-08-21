Iran, Tatarstan emphasize expanding economic coop.: TPOI

Alireza Payman-Pak made the remarks in a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Republic of Tatarstan in Tehran on Sunday evening.

While emphasizing the full recognition of industrial, oil and gas capacities of the Republic of Tatarstan, Payman-Pak said, “We are fully ready to develop and broaden relations with the Republic of Tatarstan.”

In the administration of President Raeisi, the relations between the two countries of Iran and Tatarstan have increased, so that a suitable framework has been drawn up for bilateral cooperation, TPOI chief stated.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Republic of Tatarstan, for his turn, said that good and suitable plans have been devised for the visit of business and economic delegation from Tatarstan to Iran and it is hoped that this visit would be beneficial for strengthening bilateral cooperation in relevant field.

