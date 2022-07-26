Ansarullah sacrifices itself for Yemenis against foes

In a tweet, Kazemi Qomi referred to his meeting with Italy's special envoy for Yemen and Afghanistan Gianfranco Petruzzella, commenting on the latest developments in the region.

The Iranian diplomat underlined that Ansarullah [of Yemen] is not a terrorist entity at all. Instead it has made a lot of sacrifices against the enemy's aggression.

Earlier on July 24, a senior aide to Iranian Foreign Minister, Ali-Asghar Khaji, in a meeting with Gianfranco Petruzzella said that it is now time for the United Nations to make a decision on removing the economic siege imposed on Yemen and extending the ceasefire.

Yemeni Houthi Ansarullah movement spearheads the fight against the Saudi-UAE-led coalition which started aggression on the impoverished country in 2015.

AMK/IRN84833616