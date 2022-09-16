Bomb explosion kills prosecutor general of Lugansk

Sergey Gorenko, the prosecutor general of the LPR, as well as his deputy, Ekaterina Steglenko, have succumbed to wounds incurred by the blast, Russia Today reported.

The staff of the prosecutor's office has been evacuated. According to local security forces, a homemade bomb went off in the building. The preliminary data suggest that this was a terrorist attack. The exact number of casualties is so far unclear.

Videos posted on social media show that the explosion damaged the third floor of the building.

The republic, along with the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic, was recognized as independent by Russia in late February, prior to the beginning of the military campaign in Ukraine.

The LPR was fully liberated from Kyiv’s troops in early July by Russian and allied forces.

RHM/PR