Explosion reported in Al Anad air base in S Yemen (+VIDEO)

Media sources on Wednesday reported that the sound of an explosion was heard in southern Yemen.

According to the reports, the sound was caused by the explosion of an arms depot in Al Anad military airbase in the Lahij Governorate of Yemen.

Al Anad is the biggest air base in Yemen which is under the control of the Saudi-Emirati coalition.

No further details have been released about this explosion, but some sources claim the explosion was caused by a missile attack by the Yemeni Ansarullah movement.

