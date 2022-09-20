Police confiscate over 750 kg of narcotics in Yazd

The Police chief of Yazd province Brigadier General Abbas Ali Behdani Fard made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that after intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police forces identified a drug-trafficking gang that intended to transfer the consignment to the Iranian capital of Tehran.

During the operation, the police forces busted over 750 kilograms of narcotics, the police chief said.

One smuggler has also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

According to the police chief, in the first 6 months of the current Iranian year [starting from March 21], 11 tons and 182 kilograms of drugs were confiscated with the efforts of police officers of Yazd province.

19 large drug-smuggler gangs were also disantled and 330 vehicles were seized in the same period, Behdani noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The war on drug trafficking originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

