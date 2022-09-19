Rocket attack reported on US military base in E Syria

Syria's Al-Watan newspaper on Sunday night reported that the US base was targeted by some rockets.

Following these attacks, smoke and fire were seen, the report added. Meanwhile, American helicopters were flying over the base after these attacks.

Sputnik news agency, citing its correspondent in Syria, called these attacks the "most severe" attack on this American base and reported that sensitive centers were hit in these attacks and several explosions were heard from inside this base.

Sputnik reported that several rockets were fired and ambulances also went to the base.

Al-Omar field is the largest oil field in Syria, where the American base is located there. The Syrian government has repeatedly warned that the presence of these forces is illegal.

