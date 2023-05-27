Russian fighters destroy terrorists drone factory in Idlib

Russian warplanes launched a series of attacks on the headquarters of the terrorists of Al-Nusra Front in Zawiya Mountain in southern Idlib, Syria, media sources reported on Friday.

A field source revealed to Sputnik that Russian reconnaissance planes monitored the movements of "Al-Nusra" and "Hurras al-Din" terrorists in southern Idlib, especially in the towns of Fleifel and Sufuhn.

The source said that field investigations showed that these terrorist groups were preparing to carry out drone attacks against Syrian army bases and villages and areas in this country.

Following the observations, Russian fighters targeted Jabhat al-Nusra's drone factory in Fleifel town.

According to the source, several drones and two cars were destroyed and, 8 Al-Nusra terrorists, some of whom are foreign nationals, were killed and wounded in these attacks.

