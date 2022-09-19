  1. Sports
Sep 19, 2022, 11:30 AM

Raeisi congrats second title of Iran freestyle wrestling team

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to congratulate the Iranian freestyle wrestling team on their second place in the 2022 Belgrade World Wrestling Championship.

“I congratulate our country's national freestyle wrestling team's runner-up in the world championships to the hardworking medalists and wrestlers, tireless coaches and all the dear nation of Iran,” the President wrote.  

“I would also like to appreciate the efforts made by the medal winners of the national wrestling team, other team members as well as the organizers,” he further noted.

Iran’s national freestyle wrestling team won 2 gold, 3 silver, and two bronze medals at the event.

In the team ranking, the Americans ranked 1st with 198 points, Iran 2nd with 150 points, and Japan 3rd with 70 points.

