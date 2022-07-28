Raeisi felicitates Iran junior wrestling victory in world

In a message, the Iranian President President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the honourable nation of Iran on the championship of the national junior wrestling team of the Islamic Republic of Iran in World Championships in Italy and sincerely thanked the athletes, coaches and people involved in the wrestling sport.

According to the President.ir webiste, the text of President Raeisi's message is as follows:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

The promising championship of our country's national junior wrestling team in the World Championships in Italy once again displayed the capabilities of Islamic Iran's young people and became a source of joy and happiness for the people and the country's sports community.

This precious brilliance shows the talent, great effort and bright future of our country's young people in this sport, which I hope with the right planning and the more efforts of capable coaches, we will witness their continued success in other sports competitions.

Congratulating the great nation of Iran on this victory, I sincerely appreciate the efforts of the staff and coaches of the national wrestling team, especially the dear wrestlers.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

MNA/PR