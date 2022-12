The final match of the World Cup was held between Iranian and American teams.

Iranian freestylers faced the world team in their second match and won 6-4 to reach the finals.

Iran’s team was defeated by its American rival 6-4 and became runner-up in the Cup.

The 2022 Freestyle Wrestling World Cup was held in Iowa, the US during December 10-11.

Back in 1996, the Iranian freestyle wrestling team won the World Cup for the first time in Tehran.

