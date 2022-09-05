5 ISIL hideouts destroyed by Iraqi Federal Police in Kirkuk

According to the statement released by Joint Operations Command for Iraq, Iraqi Federal Police, in the intelligence operation, managed to discover a number of ISIL hideouts on the slopes of the Hamrin Mountains.

َA number of Kalashnikov weapons, explosives, food, and cooking equipment were discovered in the discovered hideouts, the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces announced the discovery of the most prominent ISIL bases in the Adaya mountains in the west of Niveneh province.

The base warehouses technical equipment, weapons, documents, and logistics material.

Simultaneously with the Abaeen ceremonies in Iraq, Al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces and the Iraqi army launched a joint operation in the Tarmiyah area in the north of Baghdad to ensure the security of the roads.

RHM/FNA14010614000420