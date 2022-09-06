  1. World
  2. Africa
Sep 6, 2022, 4:00 PM

100 ISIL terrorists drowned in a river in Nigeria

100 ISIL terrorists drowned in a river in Nigeria

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – News sources on Tuesday reported that more than 100 ISIL (former Boko Haram) terrorists in Nigeria drowned in the river while escaping from the army forces of this country.

Nigerian military and local sources said on Tuesday that during last Thursday and Friday, more than 100 ISIL terrorists (former Boko Haram) drowned in the river while fleeing from the army forces in the northeast of the country.

The Nigerian army has started large-scale operation to clear the areas and villages around “Yazaram” river since last week.

Last Thursday, during the military attack on the terrorists' headquarters, they had to throw themselves into the river to escape, but many of them drowned.

A high-ranking officer of the Nigerian army said that more than 100 terrorists drowned in the river and the army forces targeted their headquarters from the air and the ground and finally, they were forced to flee.

MA/FNA14010615000375

News Code 191109
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191109/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News