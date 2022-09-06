100 ISIL terrorists drowned in a river in Nigeria

Nigerian military and local sources said on Tuesday that during last Thursday and Friday, more than 100 ISIL terrorists (former Boko Haram) drowned in the river while fleeing from the army forces in the northeast of the country.

The Nigerian army has started large-scale operation to clear the areas and villages around “Yazaram” river since last week.

Last Thursday, during the military attack on the terrorists' headquarters, they had to throw themselves into the river to escape, but many of them drowned.

A high-ranking officer of the Nigerian army said that more than 100 terrorists drowned in the river and the army forces targeted their headquarters from the air and the ground and finally, they were forced to flee.

