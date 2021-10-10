At least 16 killed in plane crash in Russia (+VIDEO)

"[On Sunday morning], we received information about the crash of a light-engine aircraft near ... the town of Menzelinsk. The information is preliminary, units of the Menzelin fire and rescue garrison are on their way to the scene", the ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

The regional Emergencies Ministry later confirmed that 21 parachutists and two crew members were on board. Other sources suggest 23 people were on board. Seven passengers have reportedly been rescued.

According to preliminary data, the plane went down immediately after taking off from the airport.

Russian media have reported, citing sources, that a technical failure could have caused the accident. A pilot reportedly tried to make a forced landing.

The regional Emergencies Ministry suggests 16 people, including the plane's pilots, died in the crash.

