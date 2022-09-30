Iran’s SCO membership can solve banking problems: Lawmaker

The Vice Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Plan and Budget Commission Mohsen Zanganeh made the remarks in an in an interview with Mehr news agency on Friday and stated that the SCO's Treaty is considered as one of the world’s main and important treaties which can be fruitful in line with the removal of financial and banking problems in the country caused by sanctions.

Problem related to the banking and monetary transactions is one of the pressing problems caused by sanctions imposed against the country, he reiterated and added that Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with member states in monetary and financial fields can connect the country to the global financial relations.

As a matter of fact, Iran’s membership at the Organization can solve one of main problems regarding monetary and banking transactions, the lawmaker emphasized.

Of the other salient advantages of the Organization for its member states is that joining the Organization will remove many export barriers and additionally, there is the possibility of bartering goods which is of paramount importance for supplying the country’s basic goods and commodities, Zanganeh added.

