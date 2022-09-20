Iran's trade with China exceeds $11 billion in first 8 months

The latest data released by China’s General Administration of Customs show that China’s trade with Iran in the first 8 months of the year grew by 19% compared to the same period last year and reached 11.16 billion dollars.

The value of the transactions between the two countries from January to August of the previous year was 9.344 billion dollars.

China's imports from Iran in the first 8 months of 2022 increased by 14% compared to the same period last year and reached $4.9 billion. In the same period last year, China imported $4.3 billion worth of goods from Iran.

China's exports to Iran from January to August of 2022 also witnessed an increase of 24% and reached $6.2 billion. China exported $5 billion worth of goods to Iran between January and August last year.

The balance of trade between the two countries in the first 8 months of 2022 was $1.268 billion in China's favor.

According to the report, in August, China exported $1.1 billion worth of goods to Iran and imported $476 million worth of goods from Iran. China's exports to Iran have increased by 36% this month, but the country's imports from Iran have decreased by 33% compared to August 2021.

