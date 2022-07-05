  1. Politics
Raeisi stresses deepening Iran-Venezuela strategic ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Iranian President offered congratulations on Venezuelan independence day and expressed hope for further deepening the friendly and strategic relations between Tehran and Caracas.

"This historical day symbolizes the efforts of freedom-loving countries to get rid of colonial rule," Raeisi wrote in his congratulatory message to his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro.

"I am sure that by expanding bilateral relations and using the model of active resistance against imperialist countries, victory will be achieved," the Iranian president added.

"I hope that with the deepening of friendly and strategic relations between the two countries and the implementation of the agreements, we will witness the further expansion of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," Raeisi continued.

