Syria air defense repels Israel’s nighttime attack

"Between 00:45 and 00:55 on September 17, four F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli air forces launched four cruise missiles and ten guided bombs from Golan Heights to the governorate of Damascus. Syrian air defense forces on duty shot down two missiles and six guided bombs using Russian-made Pantsir-S1 and Buk-M2E air defense systems," said Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

A spokesperson for the Syrian military command said earlier in the day that Syrian air forces repelled the attack and shot down the majority of missiles. According to the report, five Syrian servicemen were killed in the strike.

Local media in Syria said that the Israeli regime conducted new air raids on the suburb of Damascus on Saturday morning.

Syrian national television reported that the country's air defense countered the attack by the Zionist Israeli regime in the south of Damascus.

Syrian official news agency SANA has reported, "Five soldiers were martyred in an Israeli aggression on Damascus international airport and some points in the southern countryside."

ZZ/PR