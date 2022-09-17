Leader lauds this year's Arbaeen processions magnificence

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei took part in a mourning ceremony on Arbaeen, the fortieth day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) on Saturday morning.

The participants in the mourning ceremony attended by the Leader are student associations and the ceremony is held in in Imam Khomeini's (RA) Hosseini in Tehran.

At the end of the ceremony, the Leader addressed the participants and said that this year's Arbaeen was more magnificently and gloriously held than any other period in history.

"This year's Arbaeen Walk was conducted with more magnificence and glory than any other period in history. Indeed, the Arbaeen Walk and this massive participation of Muslims is a miraculous phenomenon."

Ayatollah Khamenei added, "The Arbaeen Walk is the glorious flag of Hussain ibn Ali (pbuh)."

He went on to say that "An event like the Arbaeen walk could not have come about based on any human strategy or planning. This was only possible through God's will. It is obvious God is advancing the cause of seeking and turning to Islam, and He is raising the flag of the Ahlul Bayt’s Islam higher every day."

According to the Leader, the mourning groups and Heyats for Imam Hussain (pbuh) are a reliable, precious treasure; appreciate them. Heyats for Imam Hussain (pbuh) are for remembering as well as clarifying. Heyats should both keep these memories alive and be bases for clarification, he adde.

He expounded on this point that patience means resistance, persistence, not feeling tired, and not feeling that one has arrived at a dead end. He addressed the dear youth who are devoted to heyats and the Qur’an saying, “Follow the path of truth yourselves and also endeavor to guide others to this path by enlightening various environments, including the universities, with God’s color and light.”

MNA