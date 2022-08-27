Turkey renews attacks on Raqqa countryside in Syria

“The Turkish occupation forces and its mercenaries launched on Friday heavy artillery strikes in the villages of Abu Surra, al-Dibs and the M4 international highway in Ayn Issa countryside, north of Raqqa city, causing material damage and stopping traffic on the international highway,” local sources told SANA reporter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Syrian sources reported that 11 people were killed and injured in a Turkish drone attack on the northern of the country.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched three military operations inside Syria to target the United States-backed militants, known as the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). Ankara accuses the YPG of being associated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been fighting a separatist war against Ankara for decades.

The Turkish military’s presence and operations violate the Arab country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other senior officials have said Damascus reserved the right to respond to Turkey's ongoing offensive through all legitimate means available.

RHM/PR