  1. Politics
Dec 28, 2022, 7:18 PM

Defense ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey hold meeting

Defense ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey hold meeting

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – The defense ministers of Russia, Syria, and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the head of the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, are on a visit to Moscow to hold talks, Sputnik reported.

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria, and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the issue of refugees, and joint efforts to combat extremist groups, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

After the meeting, the defense ministers noted the constructive nature of the dialogue and stressed the need to continue the talks to further stabilize the situation in Syria and in the region as a whole, the ministry added.

MNA/PR

News Code 195488
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News