Defense ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey hold meeting

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the head of the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, are on a visit to Moscow to hold talks, Sputnik reported.

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria, and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the issue of refugees, and joint efforts to combat extremist groups, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

After the meeting, the defense ministers noted the constructive nature of the dialogue and stressed the need to continue the talks to further stabilize the situation in Syria and in the region as a whole, the ministry added.

