Behrouz Ataei to remain Iran volleyball coach

Iran, under leadership of Ataei, showed a poor performance in the 2022 FIVB World Championship, Tehran Times report.

Many experts criticized the coach and showed their dissatisfaction with the team’s results in the world championship.

Davarzani, however, supported Ataei in an interview with Varzesh3.com.

“Ataei needs more time. Julio Velasco got the good results with Team Melli in a four-year term. We will hire a good foreign assistant coach soon,” Davarzani said.

Ataei was named as head coach of Iran volleyball team in August 2021 as Vladimir Alekno’s replacement.

He inspired Iran to win 2021 Asian Volleyball Championship in Japan.

MNA/TT