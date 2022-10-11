Iran to host next edition of Asian volleyball c'ships

The Asian Volleyball Confederation elected Iran to host hosting the 2023 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

Iran's national volleyball team began winning medals in Asia after winning the first bronze medal in this tournament in 2003, followed by winning gold medals in 2011, 2013, 2019 and 2021.

Iran has also become runner-up to win two silver medals in the 2009 and 2015 editions of the championships.

The past 21 editions of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship have been hosted by 12 Asian countries, with Iran topping the list with hosting four editions in 1999, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

