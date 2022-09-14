12 Iran,Venezuela plane crew authorized to leave Argentina

On Tuesday, the La Plata Federal Appeals Court authorized the departure of 12 out of 19 crew members of the Venezuelan Emtrasur plane, which had been held in Argentina for over three months, Telesur reported.

Earlier in August, Federal Judge Federico Villena had authorized the departure of 11 Venezuelans and one Iranian. Simultaneously, he ordered a ban on leaving the country against the other seven crew members.

Such an authorization, however, could not be executed because prosecutor Cecilia Incardona appealed the ruling. The legal process was then passed to the La Plata Court of Appeals.

The aircraft belongs to the company Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan Conviasa, which is under US sanctions. It was bought a year ago from the Iranian airline Mahan Air.

Earlier on July 20, the interim charge d'affaires of the Argentine Embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry by the Head of the Second Department of the Foreign Ministry for American Affairs to convey the strong protest of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government of Argentina following the imposition of restrictions on the exit of five Iranian nationals as crew members of a Venezuelan cargo plane in this country.

During the meeting of charge d'affaires of the Argentine Embassy in Tehran, while emphasizing the baselessness of accusations and unacceptable prolongation of the investigation process of the Argentine judge to study the status of the plane and Iranian nationals, it was announced that the status of Venezuelan plane and Iranian nationals as crew members of the plane have been completed within the framework of international laws and aviation conventions and there are no claims against Iranian nationals.

The head of the Second Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for American Affairs also pointed to the attribution of such baseless accusations, saying that it indicates the hostility of Zionists with the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iranian nationals.

