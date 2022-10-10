CAOI head says 1st plane to be manufactured in 3 years

Mohammad Mohammadi, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and Head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh said, "I predict that the first Iranian passenger plane will enter the passenger air fleet in the next 36 months."

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the aviation head added that the 13th government under president Raeisi has ordered the three ministries of road, industry, and defense to jointly work and form a tripartite consortium to design and manufacture the Iranian plane.

He added that the necessary budget has been allocated for the project, adding that the knowledge-based companies will be coordinated by the ministry of the industry in doing the project while the defense ministry will be in charge of the production.

The official further said that Iran needs "as many as 550 airplanes, which have to become available either through domestic production, or importing new airplanes or buying used airplanes."

