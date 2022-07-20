Iran FM summons interim Argentine charge d’affaires

In the wake of imposition of restrictions on the departure of five Iranian nationals as crew members of Venezuelan cargo plane in Argentina, the interim charge d'affaires of Argentine Embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry by the Head of Second Department of the Foreign Ministry for American Affairs to convey the strong protest of government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government of Argentina.

A Boeing 747 cargo plane, carrying car spare parts, along with 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians as crew members recently entered Argentina from Mexico and two days later, this plane was prevented from taking off for Uruguay and had to return to Argentina.

In this regard, during the meeting of charge d'affaires of Argentine Embassy in Tehran, while emphasizing the baselessness of accusations and unacceptable prolongation of investigation process of Argentine judge to study the status of the plane and Iranian nationals, it was announced that status of Venezuelan plane and Iranian nationals as crew members of the plane have been completely within the framework of international laws and aviation conventions and there are no claims against Iranian nationals.

In addition, Iranian government and families of Iranian crew are deeply concerned about the continued seizure of their travel documents and restrictions on their departure from the country which is a clear example of human rights violations. Iranian government emphasized the need to immediately remove the restrictions on their departure.

The head of Second Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for American Affairs pointed to some news reflected by Zionist media outlets and attribution of some baseless accusations, which indicates the hostility of Zionists with the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iranian nationals, and announced that the government of Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of its inherent duties is determined to defend fundamental rights of Iranians and their freedom and in this regard, Iran called on the Argentine government to fulfill its duties and responsibilities to remove the restrictions and facilitate the immediate departure of five Iranian crew members.

