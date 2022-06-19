Argentine President rejects anti-Iranian allegations

President Alberto Fernández said Saturday that a cargo plane with Iranian and Venezuelan crew members had been grounded due only to fuelling difficulties, not because of its Iranian crew.

There is "no irregularity" with the Venezuelan plane, Fernández told Radio 10, adding that the sole problem was refuelling difficulties linked to US sanctions on Venezuela.

Fernández blamed his political opponents for spreading that notion, Buenos Aires reported.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane is reportedly carrying car parts. Its 14 Venezuelan and five Iranian crew members have been prevented from leaving the country pending an investigation.

The plane arrived in Argentina from Mexico on June 6, before trying to fly to Uruguay two days later, where it was refused entry.

The plane belongs to Emtrasur, a subsidiary of Venezuela's Conviasa, which is under US sanctions. Conviasa purchased the plane from Tehran's Mahan Air last year, Iranian officials said.

MNA/PR