The newest political developments in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region, particularly the latest conflicts in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Quds, were reviewed in the meeting, al-Manar reported.

The two sides also discussed what might happen to the region as a result of the current developments.

Earlier last Wednesday, Nasrallah and the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah met and held talks.

