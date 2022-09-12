Four Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

The ministry said late on Sunday that the incident took place in a region where Turkey has been carrying out a cross-border operation called Claw-Lock.

Operations in the region are still ongoing, the ministry statement added.

This comes as Iraqi media sources reported on Sunday that one of the Turkish military bases in northern Iraq came under attack by Konkurs missiles.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

